Educational qualification of Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Akhil Akkineni has officially tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee, and fans couldn’t be happier! The couple got married on June 6, 2025, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, surrounded by their close family and friends. The wedding was private, traditional, and full of love.

A Love That Grew Over Time

Akhil and Zainab were in a relationship for over two years before they got engaged in November 2024. The engagement was a quiet family affair, but their wedding created a buzz across the internet. Their bond is based on mutual respect, creativity, and shared values, making them one of the most loved celebrity couples right now.

Educational Background

Zainab studied at Gitanjali School and Nasr School in Hyderabad. She completed her Fine Arts education at Hamstech College.

Akhil studied at Chaitanya Vidyalaya, spent two years in Australia, and completed school at Oakridge International School, Hyderabad. He holds a BBA degree from the University of South Florida and later trained in acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, New York.

Zainab Ravdjee – The Creative Bride

Zainab is not just Akhil’s wife—she’s a talented artist, perfume maker, and a blogger. She started painting at the age of 7 and was even mentored by legendary artist M.F. Hussain. Her famous art show “Reflections” was a big hit in Hyderabad.

She also runs a blog called “Once Upon The Skin”, where she writes about her passion for fragrances. Zainab has lived in Dubai, London, and Mumbai, which helped shape her creative vision.

As they begin this new chapter, fans are excited to see more of this wonderful couple. With Akhil’s charm and Zainab’s creativity, their story is just getting started—and it’s already beautiful.