EdVenture Park organises student founders’ fest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: EdVenture Park, India’s prominent student-focused startup incubator is organising a two-day event, ‘Founders Fest ‘23 – The Great Hyderabad Business Challenge‘, on completion of its third year of incubating India. The event began on Sunday, December 31 at Public Gardens, Nampally Hyderabad.

The event will bring together more than 200 startups and small businesses and 1000+ founders together. “The motto of this event is to promote innovation, awareness about local and small business’s products and celebrating entrepreneurship,” said the organisers.

Entry to the event is free on both days. Everybody can visit the event for free and enjoy the wide range of activities and shopping from the 200 stalls.

A wide variety of innovative products, handicrafts, jewelry, food stalls and many other things, are being showcased.

The event is expected to see a footfall of 30,000 people over the 2 days of event including famous Influencers, Student Founders, Angel Investors, Small business owners and the who’s who of Hyderabad’s startup ecosystem at Founders Fest.

EdVenture Park, an initiative of MS Education Academy, is a student-focused, idea stage startup incubator which aims to empower student-led startups keeping their academic schedule in mind.