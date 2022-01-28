Effective planning will be made to increase RTC income: Sajjanar

Zaheerabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Managing Director visited Zaheerabad RTC bus depot on Thursday afternoon. He was received by RM Sangareddy division Sudharshan and Zaheerabad bus depot manager Ramesh and other staff.

Sajjanar inspected the cleanliness of the Depot and its washrooms and interacted with the passengers to take their feedback about the Zaheerabad bus depot staff. He warned the stall owners at the parcel service of legal action if they charge more than MRP prices from the passengers.

The RTC Managing Director also heard the grievances of the depot employees and promised its redressal.

Later on, speaking to the media, sajjanar informed that the state RTC is running in losses for the past two years due to which there is a delay in paying the staff salaries and allowances. “The management is striving hard to increase the revenue of the corporation with effective planning.”

He told the media that a non-stop bus service from Zaheerabad to Hyderabad shall be launched soon. Similarly, bus service from Zaheerabad to Medak and other districts shall also be launched.