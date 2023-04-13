Efforts for oppn unity pick up pace: Yechury after meeting Nitish

"Efforts for opposition unity have picked up the pace. An opposition coalition will be formed and seat adjustments will be done at the state level," the CPI(M) general secretary said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th April 2023 6:31 pm IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and CPI(M) Gen Secy Sitharam Yechury. Photo: Twitter.

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said efforts for opposition unity have picked up the pace ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and seat adjustments will be made at the state level.

Speaking to the media after meeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here, Yechury indicated that a third front was a possibility.

“Efforts for opposition unity have picked up the pace. An opposition coalition will be formed and seat adjustments will be done at the state level,” the CPI(M) general secretary said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
‘Historic’ Oppn Unity: Nitish, Tejashwi meet Congress’ Kharge, Rahul

“In Kerala, Congress and our party are arch rivals. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not in a fight there,” he said.

He further said that the third front that is going to be formed will always be after the elections.

“But in India, fronts are formed post polls such as United Front in 1996, in 1998 NDA was formed after elections, UPA formed post polls in 2004,” Yechury said.

Earlier, Bihar CM Kumar, who on Wednesday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi as part of his initiative to forge an alliance of opposition parties, met Yechury here.

Later, Yechury tweeted, “With Bihar CM Shri Nitish Kumar to carry forward the efforts to unite secular democratic parties to safeguard the Indian Republic, Constitution and democracy, severely assaulted by the BJP & Modi govt. Defeat the BJP in order to save India & people’s livelihoods (sic).”

The Bihar CM also met CPI general secretary D Raja on Thursday.

“Had a meeting with JD(U) leader & Bihar CM Shri Nitish Kumar to discuss broad issues of opposition unity against RSS-BJP. The country is in turmoil and all sections of society are vocal against BJP misrule. Unity of secular-democratic forces is must to protect our democracy and people,” said Raja in a tweet after the meeting.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th April 2023 6:31 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button