‘Historic’ Oppn Unity: Nitish, Tejashwi meet Congress’ Kharge, Rahul

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting at Kharge’s residence comes amid talks of Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar along with Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav and JD(U) President Lalan Singh meets Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi pic.twitter.com/SBsSKQlXD4 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Kumar arrived here on Tuesday and is expected to meet a slew of Opposition leaders during his stay in the national capital. Tejashwi Yadav is also in Delhi as he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Kharge has spoken to several opposition leaders recently in an attempt to forge unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP.

He has reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and may have a meeting with top opposition leaders in the coming weeks.

Kharge told the media that the meeting was “historic” and that they hoped to unify the opposition groups for the 2024 elections.

Gandhi declared that a “historic step” had been made to bring the Opposition parties together. “It’s a process that will shape the Opposition’s vision for the country,” he explained.

Nitish Kumar stated that the goal is to bring together as many parties as possible and work together.

The Congress president tweeted from his Twitter account saying the Opposition leaders had promised to elevate the people’s voice and offer the country with fresh direction.