Nitish refuses to join issue with Pawar on Adani

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday refused to join the issue with NCP president Sharad Pawar, who has caused a flutter with a contrarian stance on the opposition’s demand for a JPC probe into allegations against the Adani Group.

The JD(U) supreme leader, whose party, in Parliament, has been supporting the demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe, however, did not seem impressed with the Maratha strongman’s preference for an investigation by a “Supreme Court-appointed Committee”.

“I learnt about it from the media”, quipped the Bihar CM when he was asked about the stance adopted by Pawar, whom he had met last year as part of efforts to galvanize parties opposed to the BJP.

“It is for him (Pawar) to elaborate on what he has said. Different people have different opinions”, added Kumar, who had by his side JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, the Munger MP who was among those in news for outbursts on the Adani issue during the recently held Parliament session.

In an interview with NDTV, Pawar came out in support of the Adani Group and criticised the narrative around the US-based Hindenburg Research’s report on the conglomerate.

Pawar said he favoured a Supreme Court committee to probe allegations against the Adani Group, since the ruling party would have a majority in the JPC based on numerical strength in Parliament and this would lead to doubts on such an investigation.

The Adani Group has denied the fraud and manipulation charges made by Hindenburg Research against its companies that triggered an unprecedented stock crash.

Kumar, who was attending an ‘Iftar’ hosted here by his party, was also asked about the recent communal riots in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns.

“The administrative machinery is at work in both places. Those who have suffered losses of any type will be provided help and relief,” Kumar said.