Efforts on to conserve manuscripts, paintings in Telangana State Museum

Hyderabad: The Telangana department of heritage has signed a memorandum of understanding with Delhi-based Noor International Micro Film Centre, for conservation, digitisation, documentation, and cataloguing of the manuscripts, paintings, and the dastawez kept in the State Museum.

During the MOU signing event held in Hyderabad on Friday, April 26, Bharathi Hollikeri, director of the heritage department, said that the material of these documents has been susceptible to fast deterioration beyond recognition. Due to the department being equipped with old technology, there is a need to preserve the mines of information which helps reconstruct the political, social, linguistic, and religious history of the state.

The contracting firm is using herbal technology, which it claims, will reverse and enhance the life span of the documents beyond 100 years.