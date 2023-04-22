Efforts on to have single database for all lands in Andhra

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is taking measures to ensure that there will be only one database for all the lands in the state, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) and Chief Commissioner-land administration (CCLA) G Sai Prasad has said.

Over the past two years, Prasad said several reforms have been effected in the Revenue department to make services easy for the people.

“As part of these efforts, 50 lakh land records out of the 2.74 crore have been rectified. Earlier, everybody used to manipulate survey numbers and meddle with the existing ones but now these interventions will not be possible,” he said in a release on Friday.

According to him, nearly three per cent of the applications made to transfer mutations have overshot the service level agreement (SLA) time limit while 12 percent have been rejected, unlike 50 per cent and 30 per cent respectively a year ago.

Further, the CCLA noted that the law has been amended to transfer the power to alter revenue records from tahsildhars (MROs) to deputy collectors (RDOs).

He observed that the issue of resolving mutation applications has reached a crucial stage as a result of unrelenting auditing efforts at the district and state levels.

Moreover, Prasad said 12 tahsildars were dismissed from service and 13 more were demoted as deputy tahsildars for manipulating land records in the past one year.

Meanwhile, the special chief secretary said registration services have commenced at the village secretariats of 2,000 villages where first phase of resurvey has been completed, including the actual completion of 1,798 registrations.

Likewise, he highlighted that following the first phase of resurvey, 2 lakh mutations gave rise to 4 lakh subdivisions, which will result in 7.8 lakh people receiving land rights documents.

Prasad said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to install survey stones in the 2,000 villages by May 20 where the first phase survey was over, even as 13.5 lakh stones have already been installed.

In addition to the 295 registration offices conducting registration services across the state, Prasad said registration seva kendras will also be started in some urban areas.