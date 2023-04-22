Weather system slightly cools searing summer heat in AP

Amaravathi: Influenced by the weather system running from Vidarbha to south Tamil Nadu across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh will experience slightly lower temperatures in parts of the state, the Meteorological department said.

According to the Met department, lower tropospheric south and south-westerly winds are currently prevailing over the southern state and Yanam.

As a result, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast heat waves for only three mandals in the state on Saturday, two in Anakapalli district and one in Kakinada.

Similarly, only 10 mandals logged heat waves on Friday out of a total of 670, APSDMA said in a statement on Friday.

Besides thunderstorms in parts of the state for four days from Friday to Monday, the Met department predicted such conditions on April 25 as well.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected in isolated parts over north coastal AP, Yanam, south coastal AP and Rayalaseema during these days.

It also forecast winds reaching up to speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour.

