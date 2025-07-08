EFLU demands reopening of Najeeb Ahmed disappearance case

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) students’ union 2024-25 has demanded to reopen the Najeeb Ahmed disappearance case.

This comes after the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court, on June 30, decided to accept the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) closure report in the disappearance of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmed from his college hostel on October 15, 2016.

Najeeb was pursuing MSc in Biotechnology at JNU when he disappeared. The night before his disappearance, he was brutally assaulted by the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a students’ wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“Despite investigation by top agencies, the question ‘where is Najeeb’ remains unanswered. The investigation’s failure to find leads on Najeeb’s whereabouts is compounded by the fact that ABVP members involved in the attack were not questioned,” read a statement issued by EFLU Students’ Union on Monday, July 7.

“There are hundreds of Muslim youth jailed without any crime. Najeeb’s name on that list would just increase the number. There is no value for a Muslim life in India,” remarked Najeeb’s mother, Fathima Nafees.

The EFLU students’ union has expressed its unwavering solidarity with Najeeb’s family and asserted that his case will not be erased. They demanded that the CBI reinforce his “enforced disappearance.”