Egg attacks raise safety concerns for Kerala KSRTC buses

Bengaluru: The discovery of broken eggs on a Kerala KSRTC bus involved in a fatal accident on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and a subsequent egg-throwing incident targeting another Kerala-bound bus have raised concerns over a possible pattern of attacks on buses travelling at night.

The first incident occurred on August 8, when a Kerala KSRTC bus crashed into a signboard on the expressway.

Driver Arun Kumar and conductor Mithilesh were killed in the accident, while more than 14 passengers sustained injuries.

Broken egg remains were reportedly found on the chassis of the damaged bus. The discovery has led to speculation that the driver may have been confronted with an obstruction to his visibility before the crash. Authorities, however, are yet to establish whether the egg remains were connected to the accident.

Another bus targeted by five motorcycle-borne people

The suspicion gained further significance following an incident on Wednesday evening. At around 9 PM, a Kerala KSRTC bus travelling from Bengaluru to Kasaragod was allegedly targeted by five people travelling on two motorcycles near Viduthi in the Bidadi area.

The group reportedly threw eggs at the bus windscreen. Driver Suresh immediately faced a potentially dangerous situation, as egg residue on a windscreen can spread across the glass if the wipers are activated, severely affecting visibility.

Was traveling hometown,

Near Bidadi in Bengaluru Mysuru expressway, some guys threw eggs at the bus. Luckily enough driver did not panic & over react. This happened exactly a week after another KeralaSRTC accident happened in the same road. @BlrCityPolice please look into this. pic.twitter.com/qEMtk4UM8M — Vishnu Prasad Kuntar (@kuvi41) August 12, 2026

Instead of switching on the wipers, the driver reportedly continued for about a kilometre and stopped at a well-lit location. His decision helped avoid a potentially hazardous situation, particularly as the bus was travelling at night.

The latest incident has raised the possibility that egg-throwing could be deliberately used to obstruct the vision of drivers. It has also prompted questions over whether the August 8 accident could have involved a similar incident.

‘Could be a tactic to force buses to stop,’ says transport corporation

Kerala Transport Minister C.P. John has sought a forensic investigation into the earlier accident, pointing to the reported presence of broken egg remains on the bus chassis. He has urged the Karnataka authorities not to treat the incident merely as a routine road accident until all possibilities are examined.

The Kerala KSRTC has also lodged a complaint with Bidadi police. The transport corporation has raised concerns that criminals could be using egg attacks as a tactic to force buses to stop or impair the vision of drivers before attempting robbery.

Investigators are likely to examine CCTV footage, mobile and other available evidence to establish the identities of those involved in the latest incident. They will also have to determine whether the two incidents are connected.

For now, there is no confirmed evidence linking the August 8 accident and the August 12 incident. However, the recurrence of egg-throwing involving Kerala KSRTC buses within a short distance has heightened concerns over the safety of passengers and drivers using the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway at night.