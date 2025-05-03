Egg prices in Hyderabad shoot up due to summer heat

Hyderabad: With the summer reaching its peak, egg prices in Hyderabad are skyrocketing with each piece now costing Rs 6 in the retail market. Due to the price increase some hotels are also planning to do away with giving egg as a complimentary with special biryani.

According to the National Egg Coordination Committee, the cost of 100 units on Saturday was marked Rs 445. A month ago the same was Rs 400 for 100 units. The price on Thursday, May 1 was Rs. 430 for 100 units.

“The price has been increasing by 5 or 10 paisa on a daily basis since last week. Wholesale traders are saying the price of eggs in Hyderabad will touch Rs. 550 for 100 units shortly,” said Mohd Aejaz, a shopkeeper.

Retailers are now selling eggs in Hyderabad for as much as Rs 6 each while a dozen is sold at a discounted price of Rs 69. A wholesale trader said due to the heat conditions in summer, more chickens have been dying in poultry farms and hence the farmers are selling eggs at higher prices to make up the losses.

“For wholesale, we are getting 100 units of eggs for Rs 475 and selling it with a small profit margin to retailers. At the kirana shops and supermarkets eggs are sold for Rs 5.75 or Rs 6 each,” said Mohd Zubair, a wholesale trader at Khilwat. Egg prices in Hyderabad will continue to be high until the rainy season, said traders.