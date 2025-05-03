Hyderabad hit by severe thunderstorms, rains to follow

Hyderabad: Parts of the city are under the spell of intermittent rains accompanied by severe thunderstorms on Saturday, May 3.

At the time of writing this article, areas such as Malakajgiri, Tarnaka, Uppal, Dilsukhnagar, Secunderabad, LB Nagar are receiving severe storms, weather enthusiast T Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, stated. He has urged citizens to plan accordingly.

HyderabadRains WARNING 2 ⚠️⛈️



As expected, clouds are developing crazily in Hyderabad. Already East, North like Malakajgiri, Tarnaka, Uppal, Dilsukhnagar, Lb Nagar under SEVERE STORMS. More severe storms will form in core city too. STAY ALERT , plan accordingly ⛈️⚠️ — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 3, 2025

Also Read IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorm, lightning in Telangana for four days

Earlier this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad had predicted thunderstorms and lightning and issued a yellow alert in some districts, including Hyderabad, until May 4.