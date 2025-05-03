Hyderabad hit by severe thunderstorms, rains to follow

IMD Hyderabad had predicted thunderstorms and lightning and issued a yellow alert in some districts, including Hyderabad, until May 4.

Representational image of a rain-soaked window in Hyderabad with water droplets.
Hyderabad: Parts of the city are under the spell of intermittent rains accompanied by severe thunderstorms on Saturday, May 3.

At the time of writing this article, areas such as Malakajgiri, Tarnaka, Uppal, Dilsukhnagar, Secunderabad, LB Nagar are receiving severe storms, weather enthusiast T Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, stated. He has urged citizens to plan accordingly.

Earlier this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad had predicted thunderstorms and lightning and issued a yellow alert in some districts, including Hyderabad, until May 4.

