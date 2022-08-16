Eggs removed from government schools’ mid-day meals

Hyderabad: The students of Government schools in the State were already suffering from malnutrition due to sub-standard meals. And now eggs are altogether removed from their meals supplied by Manna trust – an NGO.

According to an official of the NGO, the government has not settled the NGO’s bill of Rs. 7.5 crore which has forced the NGO to remove eggs from the children’s meals.

The mid-day meals in the state are being provided to the government schools jointly by the NGO and the government.

Ramanandaih, headmaster of government high school Puranapool said that the NGO supplied eggs in mid-day meals for the last time on July 26 and since then they stopped supplying the eggs in mid day meals. “Eggs are the most nutritious food and hence it has to be included in the meals to ensure nutritious food for the children,” he said.

Ramanandaih said that prior to Covid-19, eggs were a regular part of the mid-day meal but after the pandemic, the eggs were limited to only 3 days i.e. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Now they are totally skipped from the children’s meal. We have made representations to the government many times but nothing has been done”, he said.

A teacher of a government high school, Kachiguda said that not supplying the eggs in the mid-day meal is tantamount to compromising with the health of the children as they were already deprived of nutritious food.