Eggs thrown at AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel while campaigning in Maharashtra

Maharashtra: An angry mob attacked former Aurangabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiaz Jaleel while campaigning for the municipal polls at the Baijipura Jinsi area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, on Wednesday, January 7.

Jaleel was inside his vehicle when people carrying black flags threw eggs and attempted to stop his vehicle. They clashed with his party workers, accompanying Jaleel.

An MIM worker was reportedly injured in the attack.

Police intervened and lathi-charged the crowd to disperse the two sides.

A video has emerged on social media platforms.

Imtiaz Jaleel’s party leaders have accused Congress candidate Kaleen Qureshi of being behind the attack. Alleging they had anticipated the attack and informed the police in advance, no proper security arrangements were made.

He also claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers Atul Save and Sanjay Shirsat were also behind the attack.

On the other hand, Kaleem Qureshi refuted AIMIM’s claims and accused Jaleel of orchestrating the attack to “gain sympathy and followers.”

Sanjay Shirsat also dismissed the claims and challenged that he would quit politics if the allegations were proven true.

Police have deployed heavy security in the area following the clashes.