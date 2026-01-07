Eggs thrown at AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel while campaigning in Maharashtra

An MIM worker, trying to protect Jaleel, was reportedly injured in the attack.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th January 2026 5:57 pm IST|   Updated: 7th January 2026 5:59 pm IST
Former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel convoy attacked in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel convoy attacked in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra: An angry mob attacked former Aurangabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiaz Jaleel while campaigning for the municipal polls at the Baijipura Jinsi area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, on Wednesday, January 7.

Jaleel was inside his vehicle when people carrying black flags threw eggs and attempted to stop his vehicle. They clashed with his party workers, accompanying Jaleel.

An MIM worker was reportedly injured in the attack.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Police intervened and lathi-charged the crowd to disperse the two sides.

A video has emerged on social media platforms.

Imtiaz Jaleel’s party leaders have accused Congress candidate Kaleen Qureshi of being behind the attack. Alleging they had anticipated the attack and informed the police in advance, no proper security arrangements were made.

Memory Khan Seminar

He also claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers Atul Save and Sanjay Shirsat were also behind the attack.

On the other hand, Kaleem Qureshi refuted AIMIM’s claims and accused Jaleel of orchestrating the attack to “gain sympathy and followers.”

Sanjay Shirsat also dismissed the claims and challenged that he would quit politics if the allegations were proven true.

Police have deployed heavy security in the area following the clashes.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th January 2026 5:57 pm IST|   Updated: 7th January 2026 5:59 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Back to top button