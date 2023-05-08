Egypt: 382 fall sick after eating ice cream in Qena

Cairo: 382 people fell sick, due to food poisoning after eating ice cream from a market in the Egyptian governorate of Qena.

Egypt’s Public Prosecution Office revealed the details on its Facebook account stating that 382 people had arrived at the Abu Tisht Central Hospital after they had consumed ice cream bought from a street vendor.

It explained that the victims suffered from fatigue, abdominal pain, vomiting and upset stomach due to food poisoning.

Fortunately, all patients have since been discharged and are recovering from the ordeal.

The accused was seized with four barrels of ice cream.

The Public Prosecution ordered imprisonment for a period of four days for selling and trading spoiled ice cream in places that do not meet hygiene requirements, in addition to practising a profession without obtaining a license from the competent authority.