Egypt restaurant shuts down for not serving Christian before Iftar

Cairo: A branch of a famous Koshary restaurant in Egypt was closed on Wednesday, after a woman complained that she was not allowed to eat in the restaurant before Iftar, local media reported on Thursday.

The closure of the restaurant came days after a Christian woman named Sylvia Boutros, alleged via a Facebook post, that the restaurant management refused to allow her to eat while she was with her child before iftar during Ramzan.

Calls spread on social media calling for the closure of the Koshary El-Tahrir branch, although the restaurant issued a statement apologizing for the incident, and said that what the lady was exposed to was an individual behavior of one of the employees. It does not reflect the working order of the restaurant, Egypt Independent reported.

The closure of the Koshary El-Tahrir branch sparked controversy, while Twitter users expressed their satisfaction with the closure of the shop, and others rejected the decision and said that it came because of the woman’s complaint and not because of the violation.

Here’s how netizens reacted

سبحان الله وماالخطا اذا قدم لها الطعام ومنذ متى هذه التقاليد مدينة القاهرة بالذات يزورها مئات الآلاف من الأقاليم وهناك الكثيرين لاياكلون فى وساءل المواصلات يعنى لو مسافر من أسوان للقاهرة وغريب وجعان ايه الغلط انه يدخل مطعم ويأكل والمسافر والمريض الفتات المستثاه من الصيام — دانيال مرقس (@E4wcDV3UtZUcgwk) April 13, 2022

#مقاطع_كشري_التحرير



بلد عايش فيها مسلم و مسيحي و لاديني مينفعش تعاملهم كلهم على إنهم مسلمين بالغصب و العند، اللي عايز يصوم هو حر و اللي عايز يفطر لأي سبب ملكش دعوة و مش شغلك، انت شغلتك تعمل أكل و تبيعه و بس. فرض الوصاية على الناس اسمها جليطة و قلة أدب. — ᗩᕼᘻᘿᕲ 𓋹 𓂧𓅓𓎛𓄿 (@Splendid_0823) April 11, 2022