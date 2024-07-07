Egypt to host Israeli, US delegations to discuss Gaza truce

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 7th July 2024 9:34 am IST
Cairo: Egypt will host Israeli and US delegations to discuss the “outstanding points” regarding a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, Egyptian media reported, without revealing the specific timing of the meeting.

Egypt has been holding intensive meetings with relevant parties this week to advance efforts to reach a truce agreement in the Gaza Strip, Al-Qahera News TV channel reported, citing a high-ranking security source.

The anonymous source affirmed that Egypt has also maintained communication with the Hamas movement as part of the efforts to facilitate a ceasefire agreement and the exchange of “detainees and prisoners”.

