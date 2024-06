Jeddah: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived in Jeddah on Friday, June 13, to perform Haj.

He was received by Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, and other officials at King Abdulaziz International Airport, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Egyptian President arrived in the Kingdom on Thursday, June 13, and later prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.