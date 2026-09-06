Egyptian TV presenter among 12 sentenced to death in drugs case

Egyptian TV presenter Sarah Khalifa was among 12 people sentenced to death by hanging on Saturday after a Cairo Criminal Court convicted them in a major case involving the manufacture and trafficking of synthetic drugs, according to Egyptian media reports.

The court also sentenced nine defendants to life imprisonment and acquitted seven others, bringing the total number of people tried in the case to 28. State-linked Al-Ahram and state-run Akhbar Al-Youm reported that the proceedings have been widely referred to as the “major drugs case”.

The defendants were accused of forming an organised criminal group that imported materials used to manufacture narcotics before producing and distributing the drugs in Egypt. They also faced charges of possessing unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

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Prosecutors said the group operated through a division of roles, with some members allegedly responsible for obtaining raw materials from abroad, while others handled the manufacture and distribution of the drugs.

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Investigators alleged that Khalifa provided funds for the operation and travelled abroad to meet two alleged leaders of the network and coordinate activities with other members. Khalifa has denied the accusations.

The court had previously referred the cases of those facing capital punishment to Egypt’s Grand Mufti for a religious opinion, a procedural requirement in death penalty cases. The opinion is advisory and does not bind the court.

Saturday’s ruling formally confirmed the sentences after the court received the Grand Mufti’s opinion. Khalifa and the other defendants sentenced to death can appeal before Egypt’s Court of Cassation.

Prosecutors outline alleged drug network

Authorities said more than 750 kilograms of synthetic narcotics and materials used in their production were seized during the investigation, along with equipment allegedly used to manufacture the drugs. Residential properties were also allegedly used to store materials and operate drug laboratories.

The prosecution’s case included statements from 20 witnesses as well as technical and digital evidence, including messages, photographs and videos.

The 39-year-old is known for presenting Mission Impossible, a television programme focusing on security and crime-related issues. She was arrested in Cairo in April 2025 as part of the investigation.

During an earlier court appearance, Khalifa denied involvement in the alleged operation. Akhbar Al-Youm reported that she told the court she had not seen drugs before being photographed with them at the offices of the anti-narcotics authorities.

Egypt retains the death penalty for a range of serious offences, including certain drug-trafficking crimes, with capital convictions subject to further judicial procedures and appeals.