Egypt’s annual inflation hits 5-year high

The prices of various commodities and services climbed by 24.7 per cent.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 10th March 2023 4:23 pm IST
Egypt's annual inflation hits 5-year high

Cairo: Egypt’s annual inflation nationwide reached 32.9 per cent in February 2023, the highest rate since the end of 2017, according to an official report.

The prices of food and beverage went up by 61.5 per cent, transportation, by 19.4 per cent, healthcare, by 16.8 per cent, and clothes and shoes, by 18.9 per cent, Xinhua news agency quoted the report issued by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, as saying.

Also Read
Egypt’s Prez urges intensive efforts to calm Israeli-Palestinian tensions

Meanwhile, the prices of various commodities and services climbed by 24.7 per cent, it added.

The Egyptian pound has lost about half of its value since March 2022, when the Central Bank of Egypt started to order rounds of devaluations amid a shortage of foreign currency, particularly the U.S dollar, necessary for imports.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 10th March 2023 4:23 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button