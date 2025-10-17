Egypt’s foreign minister meets PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed deep appreciation for Egypt’s President Abdelfattah Elsisi for his role in the Gaza Peace Agreement.

Modi conveyed his appreciation for Al Sisi during a meeting with Egypt‘s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, who called on him.

“Pleased to receive Foreign Minister of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdelatty. Conveyed deep appreciation for my friend, President Sisi for his crucial role in the Gaza Peace Agreement,” Modi said in a post on X.

In this image received on Oct. 17, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Foreign Minister of Egypt Badr Abdelatty, in New Delhi. (Handout via PTI Photo)

“India-Egypt Strategic Partnership continues to grow from strength to strength for the benefit of our people, our shared region and the humanity,” he said.