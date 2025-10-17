Egypt’s foreign minister meets PM Modi

Modi conveyed his appreciation for Al Sisi during a meeting with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, who called on him.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th October 2025 8:31 pm IST
PM Modi meets Egyptian FM Badr Abdelatty
In this image received on Oct. 17, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Foreign Minister of Egypt Badr Abdelatty, in New Delhi. (Handout via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed deep appreciation for Egypt’s President Abdelfattah Elsisi for his role in the Gaza Peace Agreement.

Modi conveyed his appreciation for Al Sisi during a meeting with Egypt‘s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, who called on him.

“Pleased to receive Foreign Minister of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdelatty. Conveyed deep appreciation for my friend, President Sisi for his crucial role in the Gaza Peace Agreement,” Modi said in a post on X.

Memory Khan Seminar
PM Modi meets Egyptian FM Badr Abdelatty
In this image received on Oct. 17, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Foreign Minister of Egypt Badr Abdelatty, in New Delhi. (Handout via PTI Photo)

India-Egypt Strategic Partnership continues to grow from strength to strength for the benefit of our people, our shared region and the humanity,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th October 2025 8:31 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button