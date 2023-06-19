Eid Al Adha 2023: Saudi, UAE announces holidays for private sector

Riyadh: Ahead of Eid Al Adha, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced holidays for private sector employees.

In Saudi Arabia, private sector employees will get holidays from June 27 to June 30, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said on Twitter.

🗓️ || موعد إجازة #عيد_الأضحى المبارك للقطاعين الخاص وغير الربحي، وكل عام وأنتم بخير. pic.twitter.com/S9kIJkjQaV — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (@HRSD_SA) June 19, 2023

As for the UAE, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization announced that the private sector employees will get holidays from June 27 until Friday June 30, in addition to the Saturday-Sunday weekend.

We announce that 27th June to 30th June will be an official paid holiday for private sector employees in celebration of Eid Al Adha.



Eid Mubarak! ❤️#MoHRE — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) June 19, 2023

The decision comes after Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced, on Sunday, the sighting of the crescent, marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah.

Haj will start on June 26 and the day of Arafah will fall on June 27. Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on June 28.