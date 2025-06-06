Eid Al Adha 2025: Pilgrims ‘stone the devil’ in final Haj ritual

Makkah: Haj pilgrims from across the world began performing the Jamarat—‘stoning of the devil’ ritual —on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah, corresponding to Friday, June 6, marking the first day of Eid Al Adha.

At dawn on Friday, pilgrims returned from the plains of Muzdalifah to the Grand Mosque in Makkah to offer the Eid prayers and begin the stoning ritual.

Sheikh Maher Al-Muaiqly, Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, led the Eid Al Adha prayers and delivered the sermon at the Grand Mosque.

Sheikh Maher Al-Muaiqly: Congratulations to you, pilgrims to the Sacred House of Allah, for your Lord has chosen you to show off to His angels.

pic.twitter.com/t7ACatr8A4 — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) June 6, 2025

في مشهد يُجسد وحدة المسلمين وعظمة شعيرة الحج، أدّى جموع الحجاج والمصلين صلاة عيد الأضحى المبارك في #المسجد_الحرام بـ #يسر_وطمأنينة pic.twitter.com/dnXUMtwHqE — الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون الحرمين (@AlharamainSA) June 6, 2025

Pilgrims then proceeded to pelt pebbles at the three large pillars symbolising the devil. This act, carried out in intense summer heat, represents one of the final major rituals of Haj.

حجاج بيت الله الحرام يسيرون بسلاسة ويسر وأمان نحو منشأة الجمرات



عبر مراسل #الإخبارية محمد السبيعي#الحج_عبر_الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/8QF9UVF56d — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) June 6, 2025

ضيوف الرحمن يتوافدون على منشأة الجمرات لرمي جمرة العقبة الكبرى#الحج_عبر_الإخبارية | #الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/4tV3HAcdj3 — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) June 6, 2025

The Jamarat ritual will continue over the next three days. After the first day of stoning, pilgrims either shave their heads or trim their hair, offer the sacred sacrifice (Qurbani), and head back to Makkah to perform the Tawaf al-Ifadah—a mandatory circumambulation of the Kaaba. Pilgrims then return to Mina to spend the night and continue with the remaining Days of Tashreeq.

Why do pilgrims stone the devil?

The stoning ritual commemorates a key event in the life of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham).

According to Islamic tradition, as Ibrahim prepared to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s command, the devil appeared to him three times, attempting to dissuade him. Each time, Ibrahim rejected the temptation by throwing stones at the devil. This act of defiance is symbolically reenacted by pilgrims as part of the Haj rites.

Over 1.6 million pilgrims perform Haj 2025

Haj 2025 in Saudi Arabia recorded the lowest number of pilgrims in the past 30 years, excluding the pandemic-affected years.

A total of 1,673,230 Haj pilgrims participated, including 1,506,576 who came from outside the Kingdom and 166,654 citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is one of the five pillars of Islam and is an obligatory religious duty for every Muslim who is physically and financially capable, at least once in their lifetime.