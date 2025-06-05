Over 1.67 million pilgrims perform Haj this year

Makkah: A total of 1,673,230 pilgrims are performing Haj 1446 AH–2025 in Saudi Arabia, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

Of these, 1,506,576 arrived from abroad, while 166,654 are from within the Kingdom, including both citizens and residents.

The number of male pilgrims reached 877,841, forming the majority, while female pilgrims totalled 795,389.

As for international arrivals, GASTAT reported that 1,435,017 pilgrims entered via airports, 66,465 via land crossings, and 5,094 through seaports.

GASTAT’s methodology relies primarily on administrative records provided by the Ministry of Interior. This approach, consistently used over the past five years, ensures highly accurate and reliable register-based Haj data through a standardised statistical model.

Also Read Haj 2025: 53 expats caught entering Makkah illegally

On this occasion, GASTAT President Dr Fahad Aldossari expressed his sincere appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for their unwavering support and comprehensive care extended to the pilgrims.

This year the Haj takes place between June 4 and June 9, with Eid Al Adha celebrated on June 6.