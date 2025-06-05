Haj 2025: Sheikh bin Humaid delivers heartfelt Arafat sermon, prays for Palestine, unity and safety

As part of Haj 2025, Sheikh Dr Saleh bin Humaid, imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, delivered the Arafat Day sermon at Namira Mosque on Thursday, June 5, addressing over a million pilgrims with a message filled with spiritual, humanitarian and moral guidance.

A significant part of Sheikh bin Humaid’s sermon was devoted to Palestine. With great emotion, he turned to God Almighty, praying for the people of Palestine — asking Him to feed the hungry, comfort the fearful, and protect them from the harm of their enemies. Sheikh bin Humaid heartfelt supplications left many pilgrims visibly moved.

The sermon also included prayers for Muslims across the world. Sheikh bin Humaid asked God to improve their conditions, unite their hearts, and foster harmony and understanding among them — both in the East and the West.

He went on to pray for forgiveness, ease in personal affairs, and righteous offspring. He asked God to accept the pilgrims’ Hajj, their acts of worship, and to help them remain grateful, mindful of God, and consistent in their devotion.

Emphasising the importance of discipline during the pilgrimage, Sheikh bin Humaid urged all Muslims to strictly follow the rules and guidelines of Haj. He explained that such adherence is a religious and moral obligation that reflects the essence of Islamic teachings — promoting cooperation, order, and a safe, smooth pilgrimage experience.

The Day of Arafat and its sermon mark one of the most sacred moments in the Islamic calendar.

Arafat records 45 degrees Celsius

Meanwhile, the weather in Arafat reached a scorching 45 degree Celsius at 3 pm on Thursday, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). Winds were reported to be southwesterly to southerly, reaching speeds of 16 kilometres per hour, contributing to the ongoing heatwave in the region.

This sharp rise in temperatures during the Day of Arafat underlined the need for precautionary measures to protect pilgrims, especially given the challenging weather conditions at the holy sites.

This year, during Haj 2025, Sheikh bin Humaid's message from Namira Mosque served as a powerful call for compassion, unity and peace — a message that will stay in the hearts of millions around the world.

This year the Haj takes place between June 4 and June 9, with Eid Al Adha celebrated on June 6.