Haj 2025: 53 expats caught entering Makkah illegally

On Wednesday, June 4, the security forces apprehended 60 foreign nationals holding visit visas for violating Haj regulations.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th June 2025 4:00 pm IST
The image displays a group of 53 expatriates stands in front of a bus at night in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, after being arrested by Haj Security Forces for attempting to perform Haj without a permit on June 5.
Haj Security Forces detain 53 expatriates in Makkah on Thursday, June 5. Photo: @security_gov/X

Makkah: The Haj Security Forces have arrested 53 expatriates for violating Haj regulations and instructions by attempting to enter the city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, and perform Haj without a permit on Thursday, June 5.

Taking to X, the official Saudi account of Public Security said that the accused have been referred to the competent authorities for the application of prescribed penalties.

On Wednesday, June 4, the security forces apprehended 60 foreign nationals holding visit visas for violating regulations. The accused attempted to sneak into Makkah on foot via a desert route.

Saudi authorities have enforced strict penalties this year for those who violate regulations, with these measures remaining in effect until the end of the Haj season.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism has announced that anyone found transporting pilgrims without a valid Haj permit or providing them with accommodation — whether in hotels, apartments, or other facilities — will face a fine of Saudi Arabian Riyals (SAR) 100,000. This penalty applies to citizens, residents, and visitors alike.

Individuals caught performing Haj without a permit, or attempting to do so, will be fined up to SAR 20,000. The same penalty applies to visit visa holders who attempt to enter or remain in Makkah from Tuesday, 29 April (1 Dhul-Qi’dah) until 14 Dhul-Hijjah.

Vehicles used to transport pilgrims illegally will be confiscated by court order. Authorities have also stated that violators will be publicly named, as part of a wider effort to deter others from breaking the law.

