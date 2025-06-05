Haj 2025: Over 1.5 million pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat

At dawn on Thursday, June 5 — the ninth of Dhul-Hijjah — more than 1.5 million pilgrims from around the world converged on Mount Arafat, to perform the most significant ritual of Haj after spending the previous day in Mina, Makkah.

Chanting “Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik (Here I am, O Allah, here I am)..,” pilgrims started ascending plains of Arafat.

A video shared by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) captured poignant moments of pilgrims spread across the mountainside in a deeply spiritual atmosphere filled with peace and devotion — a powerful reflection of heartfelt supplication.

Saudi authorities deployed security forces from multiple sectors to manage the crowds, ensure pilgrims’ safety, and provide guidance. In preparation for the Day of Arafat, various government agencies also delivered extensive medical, emergency and catering services.

The Day of Arafat marks the second day of Haj, when pilgrims gather at the site where the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) is believed to have delivered his final sermon.

At noon, pilgrims will head to Namira Mosque to hear the Arafat sermon and perform the Zuhr and Asr prayers together and shortened, following the Prophet’s Sunnah.

Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid, Imam and Khateeb of the Grand Mosque, will deliver the sermon, which will be translated into 35 languages.

After sunset, pilgrims will travel to Muzdalifah, and on the morning of Friday, 6 June — the tenth of Dhul-Hijjah and the first day of Eid Al Adha — they will return to Mina to perform the ritual stoning at Jamrat al-Aqabah, offer sacrifices, shave or shorten their hair, and then head to Makkah for Tawaf al-Ifaadah.

Pilgrims will remain in Mina for the Days of Tashreeq (11th–13th Dhul-Hijjah) to complete the stoning ritual at all three Jamarat — beginning with the smallest, followed by the middle, and concluding with Jamrat al-Aqabah.