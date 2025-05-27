Saudi Arabia: Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid to deliver Arafah sermon

The government of Saudi Arabia has appointed Imam Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid to deliver the sermon on the Day of Arafah.

The appointment was made by the Presidency of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque, and the Prophet’s Mosque has announced the approval of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for Imam and Khateeb of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Dr Saleh bin Humaid to deliver the Arafah sermon for Haj 2025.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the president of religious affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, thanked the King and crown prince for approving Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid to deliver the Arafah sermon for this year’s Haj.