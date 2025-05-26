Saudi Arabia and Kuwait announce new oil discovery

This marks the first discovery since the resumption of production operations in the Partitioned Zone and its adjacent offshore area in mid-2020.

Silhouette of an oil pumpjack and drilling rig at sunset in an oil field.
Oil field machinery silhouetted against a sunset sky. Photo: X

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Kuwait announced on Monday, May 26, a new oil discovery in the Partitioned Zone — a shared border region between the two countries.

The oil was discovered in the North Wafra Wara-Burgan field, located 5 kilometers north of Wafra field, with flow of crude oil from the reservoir “exceeding 500 barrels per day,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The discovery is regarded as highly significant, given its positive impact on both countries’ standing as reliable global energy suppliers and their capabilities in the exploration and production sector.

