Saudi Arabia to lift 73-year-old alcohol ban by 2026

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is reportedly set to lift its 73-year ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol by 2026 under a strict licensing system.

This significant policy shift forms part of the kingdom’s preparations to host major international events, including Riyadh Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

Saudi Arabia has maintained a alcohol ban since 1952, prohibiting both citizens and foreign nationals from consuming alcoholic beverages. However, since January 2024, a shop in Riyadh has been granted permission to sell alcohol to non-Muslim diplomats under strict regulations.

According to a report by the Saudi Moments, a new regulatory framework is expected to allow controlled alcohol sales at approximately 600 designated venues across the kingdom. These will include five-star hotels, luxury resorts, diplomatic zones, and flagship tourism developments such as NEOM, Sindalah Island, and the Red Sea Project.

Also Read World’s first AI doctor clinic opens in Saudi Arabia

Under the proposed regulations, licensed venues will be permitted to serve beverages such as beer, wine, and cider. However, drinks with an alcohol content exceeding 20 percent—such as spirits—will remain prohibited.

Alcohol will only be available in designated tourist and expatriate-focused zones, with the ban remaining in effect across public spaces, private residences, and retail outlets.

All sales and consumption will take place within strictly controlled environments, with trained and licensed staff ensuring compliance with operational standards and cultural sensitivities.

Saudi authorities cited the successful implementation of similar frameworks in the UAE and Bahrain, where regulated alcohol access has bolstered tourism growth and international investment.

The reform aligns with the goals outlined in Vision 2030—particularly initiatives led by the Ministry of Economy and Planning and the Saudi Tourism Authority—which aim to increase tourism’s contribution to GDP to 10 percent by the end of the decade.