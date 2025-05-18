World’s first AI doctor clinic opens in Saudi Arabia

In a major leap forward for medical technology, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has become the first country to open an artificial intelligence (AI) doctor clinic.

Launched in April in the Eastern Province city of Al-Ahsa, this experimental facility is being hailed as a significant milestone in medical history. The initiative is a collaboration between Shanghai-based medical technology company Synyi AI and Saudi Arabia’s Almoosa Health Group.

AI doctor ‘Dr Hua’ leads patient consultations

At the clinic, patients first engage with an AI doctor named Dr Hua, who conducts digital consultations via tablet. After describing their symptoms, Dr Hua follows up with relevant questions and analyses supporting data—such as cardiograms and X-rays—gathered with the assistance of human staff

Based on this information, Dr Hua generates a treatment plan, which is reviewed and approved by a human physician—without the patient needing to be seen in person. Human doctors are on standby to intervene when necessary, particularly in emergencies or complex cases beyond the AI’s current capabilities.

AI doctor Dr Hua discusses diagnosis with patient digitally.. Photo: Synyi AI

Patient interacts with AI doctor via tablet in Saudi clinic.Photo: Synyi AI

Synyi AI refers to the human doctors as “safety gatekeepers”, tasked with supervising the diagnostic and treatment process. “The AI Clinic represents a pioneering medical service model,” the company said in a statement.

“AI doctors independently manage all aspects—from interviewing patients to recommending treatments—while human doctors act as safety supervisors, reviewing diagnoses and treatment outcomes,” it added.

According to Synyi AI CEO Zhang Shaodian, the company’s technology has demonstrated an error rate of less than 0.3 per cent in testing.

“Previously, AI assisted doctors; now we are taking the final step—allowing AI to diagnose and treat patients directly,” he said.

AI clinic room during Synyi AI’s trial run in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Synyi

This marks Synyi AI’s first international expansion, building on its strong presence in China, where it has collaborated with more than 800 hospitals, clinics, and medical institutions since its establishment in 2016. Backed by major investors including Tencent and GGV Capital, Synyi AI is also aiming to enhance medical data management and research using artificial intelligence.