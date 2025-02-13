No alcohol allowed at 2034 World Cup, confirms Saudi ambassador

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK), Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud, has confirmed that no alcohol will be allowed at the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

In an interview with Leading Britain’s Conversation (LBC) radio on Wednesday, February 12, Prince Khalid said that alcohol would not be available anywhere during the tournament, including hotels, restaurants, or stadiums.

“At the moment, we don’t allow alcohol. Plenty of fun can be had without it—it’s not 100 percent necessary. If you want to drink after you leave, you’re welcome to, but we don’t have alcohol,” he said.

He added, “Everyone has their own culture. We’re happy to accommodate people within the boundaries of our culture, but we don’t want to change our culture for someone else. I mean, really? You can’t live without a drink?”

Also Read Alcohol to be banned at 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia: Report

In December 2024, FIFA officials told The Guardian that fans attending the tournament would be prohibited from drinking alcohol in stadiums.

Saudi Arabia enforces strict prohibitions on alcohol consumption, with violations punishable by fines, imprisonment, deportation, or corporal punishment. However, since January 2024, a shop in Riyadh has been permitted to sell alcohol to non-Muslim diplomats under strict regulations.

FIFA confirmed Saudi Arabia as the 2034 World Cup host on December 11, making it the second Middle Eastern nation to host the tournament after Qatar. The event will also mark the first time a single host nation accommodates 48 teams following the tournament’s expansion.

The tournament is set to take place in 15 stadiums across five host cities: Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha, and NEOM. Ten new stadiums, including the 92,000-capacity King Salman Stadium in Riyadh, will be built for the opening and final matches.