Saudi Arabia set to open first-ever alcohol store for diplomats

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is all set to open its first alcohol store in the capital Riyadh, exclusively for non-Muslim diplomats.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that a store will be opened in Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter and will be “strictly restricted” to non-Muslims. It is anticipated to open in the upcoming weeks.

The customers will need to register via an app called Diplo, obtain permission from the foreign ministry, and adhere to monthly quotas, the report said.

The store strictly prohibits visitors under 21, from photography, and mobile phone use, requiring them to be kept in secure pouches, CNBC reported

This marks a significant shift in conservative cultural values, which have banned possession or sale of alcohol since 1952 and can result in imprisonment, fines, or even flogging.

This move is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He overturned a driving ban, allowing public concerts and cinemas.

Since its rise to power, it has implemented liberalizing reforms, allowing banned activities like women driving, movie theaters, and concerts, while also addressing dissent and imprisoning political activists.