Haj 2025: Arafat day sermon to be translated in 35 languages

Makkah: The General Presidency for Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has launched an initiative to translate Arafat Day sermon into 35 languages, reaching approximately five million Muslims worldwide during the upcoming Haj 1446 AH / 2025 season.
This marks the eighth consecutive year the sermon will be translated into multiple languages.
Sermon will be translated into:
- Arabic
- Urdu
- English
- French
- Indonesian
- Persian (Farsi)
- Hausa
- Chinese (Mandarin)
- Russian
- Bengali
- Turkish
- Malay (Bahasa Melayu)
- Spanish
- Portuguese
- Italian
- German
- Filipino (Tagalog)
- Amharic (Ethiopia)
- Bosnian
- Hindi
- Dutch
- Thai
- Malayalam
- Swahili
- Pashto
- Tamil
- Punjabi
- Azerbaijani
- Swedish
- Uzbek
- Albanian
- Fulani (Fula)
- Somali
- Rohingya
- Yoruba
Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, President of Religious Affairs, stated that delivering a moderate global message remains a cornerstone priority,
“At the forefront of our broadcasting principles is spreading the guidance of the Arafat sermon, which embodies the foundations of human and civilisational brotherhood and religious tolerance, translated into 35 languages for this year’s Haj.”
He added that translation preparations were completed early to amplify the Kingdom’s moderate message on a global scale.
On May 25, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, issued a royal order appointing Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid to deliver the Arafat Day sermon.
The sermon will be delivered from Masjid Al-Nimra on Mount Arafat before Dhuhr and Asr prayers, performed together on 9 Dhul Hijjah 1446, corresponding to Thursday, June 5.
The Arafat Day marks the climax of the annual pilgrimage of Haj, which will begin on Wednesday, June 4.