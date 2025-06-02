Haj 2025: Arafat day sermon to be translated in 35 languages

The sermon will be delivered from Masjid Al-Nimra on Mount Arafat before Dhuhr and Asr prayers, performed together on 9 Dhul Hijjah 1446, corresponding to Thursday, June 5.

Published: 2nd June 2025 7:43 pm IST
Pilgrim praying at dawn on Mount Arafat during Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, with sunrise in the background.
A pilgrim prays at dawn on Mount Arafat, Saudi Arabia, during Haj. Photo: AFP

Makkah: The General Presidency for Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has launched an initiative to translate Arafat Day sermon into 35 languages, reaching approximately five million Muslims worldwide during the upcoming Haj 1446 AH / 2025 season.

This marks the eighth consecutive year the sermon will be translated into multiple languages.

Sermon will be translated into:

  1. Arabic
  2. Urdu
  3. English
  4. French
  5. Indonesian
  6. Persian (Farsi)
  7. Hausa
  8. Chinese (Mandarin)
  9. Russian
  10. Bengali
  11. Turkish
  12. Malay (Bahasa Melayu)
  13. Spanish
  14. Portuguese
  15. Italian
  16. German
  17. Filipino (Tagalog)
  18. Amharic (Ethiopia)
  19. Bosnian
  20. Hindi
  21. Dutch
  22. Thai
  23. Malayalam
  24. Swahili
  25. Pashto
  26. Tamil
  27. Punjabi
  28. Azerbaijani
  29. Swedish
  30. Uzbek
  31. Albanian
  32. Fulani (Fula)
  33. Somali
  34. Rohingya
  35. Yoruba

Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, President of Religious Affairs, stated that delivering a moderate global message remains a cornerstone priority,

“At the forefront of our broadcasting principles is spreading the guidance of the Arafat sermon, which embodies the foundations of human and civilisational brotherhood and religious tolerance, translated into 35 languages for this year’s Haj.”

He added that translation preparations were completed early to amplify the Kingdom’s moderate message on a global scale.

On May 25, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, issued a royal order appointing Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid to deliver the Arafat Day sermon.

The Arafat Day marks the climax of the annual pilgrimage of Haj, which will begin on Wednesday, June 4.

Published: 2nd June 2025 7:43 pm IST

