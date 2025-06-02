Haj 2025: Arafat day sermon to be translated in 35 languages

Makkah: The General Presidency for Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has launched an initiative to translate Arafat Day sermon into 35 languages, reaching approximately five million Muslims worldwide during the upcoming Haj 1446 AH / 2025 season.

This marks the eighth consecutive year the sermon will be translated into multiple languages.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid to deliver Arafah sermon

Sermon will be translated into:

Arabic Urdu English French Indonesian Persian (Farsi) Hausa Chinese (Mandarin) Russian Bengali Turkish Malay (Bahasa Melayu) Spanish Portuguese Italian German Filipino (Tagalog) Amharic (Ethiopia) Bosnian Hindi Dutch Thai Malayalam Swahili Pashto Tamil Punjabi Azerbaijani Swedish Uzbek Albanian Fulani (Fula) Somali Rohingya Yoruba

Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, President of Religious Affairs, stated that delivering a moderate global message remains a cornerstone priority,

“At the forefront of our broadcasting principles is spreading the guidance of the Arafat sermon, which embodies the foundations of human and civilisational brotherhood and religious tolerance, translated into 35 languages for this year’s Haj.”

He added that translation preparations were completed early to amplify the Kingdom’s moderate message on a global scale.

رئيس الشؤون الدينية في "الحرمين" الشيخ د. #عبد_الرحمن_السديس: بتوجيه كريم تم زيادة عدد اللغات المترجمة لتصل هذا العام إلى 35 لغة عالمية تخاطب العالم برسالة الدين pic.twitter.com/czYtcKvsdT — صحيفة المناطق السعودية (@AlMnatiq) May 29, 2025

On May 25, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, issued a royal order appointing Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid to deliver the Arafat Day sermon.

The sermon will be delivered from Masjid Al-Nimra on Mount Arafat before Dhuhr and Asr prayers, performed together on 9 Dhul Hijjah 1446, corresponding to Thursday, June 5.

The Arafat Day marks the climax of the annual pilgrimage of Haj, which will begin on Wednesday, June 4.