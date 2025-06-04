Haj pilgrims urged to stay in tents on Arafat Day to prevent heat exhaustion

Makkah: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Haj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, has urged pilgrims to remain inside their tents from 10am to 4pm on the Day of Arafat, Thursday, June 5, to avoid heat-related illnesses as temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degree Celsius.

Al-Rabiah made the appeal during a meeting with heads of Haj missions from various countries, held on the sidelines of the 49th Grand Hajj Symposium in Jeddah.

He warned that uncoordinated group movements pose safety risks and disrupt the smooth flow of pilgrims. The minister directed Haj affairs offices to strictly adhere to regulations governing pilgrim movements within the holy sites, prioritising safety and the smooth performance of rituals.

Al-Rabiah highlighted the importance of using designated transportation from Arafat to Muzdalifah instead of walking, stressing that organised dispatch and transport plans are crucial to crowd management and safety. He described compliance as a shared responsibility.

The Day of Arafat is considered the spiritual pinnacle of Haj, when pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat and the surrounding plain for hours of prayer and Quran recitation. The 70-metre-high hill, believed to be the site of Prophet Mohammed’s final sermon, offers little to no shade, exposing pilgrims to intense desert heat.

In 2024, Saudi authorities reported 1,300 deaths during Haj as temperatures soared to 50 degree Celsius. Many of those who died were unregistered pilgrims who lacked access to air-conditioned facilities.

