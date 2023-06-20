Eid Al Adha date confirmed as crescent sighted in India

Eid Al Adha is one of the significant festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide, including India. The date of the festival is confirmed based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

As the crescent moon of Dhul-Hijjah has been sighted in India on Monday, today is the first day of the Islamic month. With Dhul-Hijjah 10 falling on June 29, India, along with several other countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Singapore, and Australia, will celebrate Eid Al Adha next week.

How Eid Al Adha celebrated in India

In India and other parts of the world, Muslims celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm and devotion. They offer prayers and sacrifice animals.

Many years ago, Allah appeared in Prophet Abraham’s dream and asked him to sacrifice what he loved the most. Based on it, the Prophet decided to sacrifice his son. When he was about to sacrifice his son, a ram was provided as a substitute. To commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah and his readiness to sacrifice his son, Muslims celebrate the festival every year.

Eid Al Adha holiday in Telangana

On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, all government and most of the private organization declare a holiday not only in Telangana but in entire India.

Earlier, the Telangana government announced a holiday for the celebrations.

According to the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023, the Eid Al Adha holiday in Telangana will be observed on June 29. The day has been listed under ‘General Holidays’.