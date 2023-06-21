Eid Al Adha: Is Qurbani Service gaining popularity in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: Ahead of Eid Al Adha, an increasing number of people in Hyderabad are opting for the Qurbani Service instead of the traditional practice of buying animals for the Qurbani. This shift in preference is primarily driven by the convenience offered by Qurbani Service, which includes the entire process from animal procurement to doorstep delivery of meat.

In a conversation with Siasat.com, Irshad Ahmed, a resident of Attapur, Hyderabad expressed his satisfaction with opting for Qurbani Service over the past few years. He highlighted the advantages, stating that it allows him to fully enjoy the festival without the hassle of searching for a butcher who is typically in high demand during Eid Al Adha. Moreover, from a hygienic standpoint, Qurbani Service is superior as it eliminates concerns about managing animal waste, added Ahmed.

Convenience emerges as a common rationale among individuals who choose Qurbani Service.

Rise in Qurbani service popularity amid animal slaughtering challenges

Additionally, the necessity for these services has increased due to the growing number of people residing in apartments, where finding suitable spaces for animal slaughtering is a challenge.

As the demand for Qurbani services continues to rise, numerous organizations and traders in Hyderabad have begun offering them.

These providers offer comprehensive packages that cover all aspects, including animal purchase, slaughtering, and the subsequent delivery of meat to customers’ doorsteps. Customers are required to make a lump sum payment for the entire service.

Eid Al Adha in India

As the crescent moon of Dhul-Hijjah has been sighted in India on Monday, June 20 was the first day of the Islamic month. With Dhul-Hijjah 10 falling on June 29, India, along with several other countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Singapore, and Australia, will celebrate Eid Al Adha next week.

In the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023, June 29 has been listed under ‘General Holidays’.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries will observe the festival on June 28.