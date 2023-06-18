Eid Al Adha: Now order online for animals sacrifice, home-delivered in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: As the Eid Al Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice is around the corner, the Dubai Municipality has announced the names of eight applications that will allow users to order the sacrificial animals and get the meat home-delivered.

The Eid Al Adha is likely to fall on June 28 according to the astronomical calculations.

To meet the demand during Eid, the authority has partnered with eight smart apps, to offer services to residents.

Eid sacrifice apps are

Al Mawashi

Al Murra

Alanood

Al Watania

Dhabayih Aldaar

Al Halal Al Tayyib Meat

Etihad Meat

Shabab Al Freej.

Experience hassle-free livestock delivery from Dubai abattoirs to your doorstep! Order through our smart apps, ensuring the highest safety standards and operating under the supervision of #DubaiMunicipality. Enjoy a safe and convenient experience. pic.twitter.com/oSmnXKHfph — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) June 15, 2023

These apps help customers choose the animals they prefer, order them to be slaughtered in the municipally-run slaughterhouse and then have the sacrificed animals delivered home.

Integrated maintenance plan

Dubai Municipality announced that its slaughterhouse is ready to face the rush of customers.

It has developed an integrated maintenance plan for its slaughterhouse and equipped them with all the necessary tools to ensure the provision of flexible, fast and highly secure services.

Dubai Municipality has equipped its slaughterhouse with the latest technology with a combined capacity of nearly 900 animals per hour.

Four slaughterhouse

Al Quoz will be open from 7 am to 4 pm

Al Qusais will be open from 7 am to 4 pm

Lisaili will be open from 7 am to 4 pm