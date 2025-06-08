Eid Al Adha: Social media post leads to protests at Musheerabad

Hyderabad: A protest was held outside the Musheerabad police station by members of a community after a social media post criticising the alleged slaughter of cow by Muslims on Eid Al Adha on Sunday, June 8.

The person in question reportedly used incendiary language against Muslims and the practices of Eid Al Adhain his post, causing locals in the area to hold the protest. The police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the protesters.

According to sources, the person who posted on social media expressed displeasure about the slaughter of animals.

On Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh wrote a letter to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) seeking the removal of waste generated from qurbani (animal sacrifice) in Old City during Eid al-Adha.

“Disturbingly. In some cases, this waste has been found near places of worship, including temples, which is highly inappropriate and hurtful to religious sentiments, apart from being a major public health concern,” his letter to the GHMC commissioner RV Karnan read.

Raja Singh’s letter mentioned that an unbearable stench has been emanating from areas, including Falaknuma, Tigalakunta, Yakutpura Railway Station and Bahadurpura.