Raja Singh writes to GHMC seeking removal of animal waste post Eid al-Adha

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Sunday, June 8, wrote a letter to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) seeking the removal of waste generated from qurbani (animal sacrifice) in Old City during Eid al-Adha.

“Disturbingly. In some cases, this waste has been found near places of worship, including temples, which is highly inappropriate and hurtful to religious sentiments, apart from being a major public health concern,” his letter to the GHMC commissioner RV Karnan read.

Raja Singh’s letter mentioned that an unbearable stench has been emanating from areas, including Falaknuma, Tigalakunta, Yakutpura Railway Station and Bahadurpura.

He urged the GHMC commissioner to deploy additional sanitation teams and ensure the removal of all animal waste. “I request the GHMC to initiate disinfection measures and maintain regular monitoring to prevent such recurrence,” his letter read.