Eid Al Etihad: 4 Emirates announce 50 pc off on traffic fines

Motorists in four emirates of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can now avail a 50 percent discount on traffic fines as part of special initiatives marking the country’s 53rd National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad.
Ras Al Khaimah Police announced a discount for violations committed before Sunday, December 1, with the initiative running from December 1 to Tuesday, December 31, 2024, excluding serious offences.
Umm Al Quwain Police will offer a discount from December 1 to January 5, 2025, excluding serious violations and vehicle impoundments and traffic black points.
Ajman Police initiated a discount period from November 4 to Sunday, December 15, covering fines for violations committed before October 31, 2024.
Fujairah Police announced a 53-day discount for traffic violations committed before December 1, effective from Monday, December 2.
The authorities urged individuals to take advantage of the discount offer and pay off their accumulated fines.