Heineken to open Gulf’s first large-scale brewery in Dubai

In a landmark development, Dutch brewer Heineken joint venture is set to open the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC’s) first large-scale brewery in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sirocco, a Heineken-Maritime and Mercantile International joint venture, plans to build a brewery in Dubai next year, having obtained all necessary permits, according to a Bloomberg report.

Also Read Dubai-based Indian woman scammed while ordering viral Fix chocolate online

Construction is set to commence by the end of 2025, with the brewery anticipated to be operational by the end of 2027.

The company plans to produce several beer brands, including Heineken, Kingfisher, Amstel, and Birra Moretti.

In recent years, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have relaxed restrictions on alcohol purchasing in stores.

Also Read Sharief Bhai opens first international outlet in Dubai

In 2023, UAE’s first-ever brewery, Craft by Side Hustle, opened at The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.

This comes after the authorities in Abu Dhabi announced in 2021 that licensed venues in the emirate can apply for permits for fermenting drinks.

Falcon Brews, based in Ras Al Khaimah, plans to open a brewery and bottling plant in Al Hulaila Industrial Free Zone by the end of 2026.

In January 2023, Dubai suspended its 30 percent alcohol tax, aiming to boost tourism and attract foreigners by enhancing its appeal.