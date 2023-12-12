UAE’s first-ever brewery is set to open for public soon

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is all set to make a significant milestone with the opening of a first-of-its-kind microbrewery and gastropub in Abu Dhabi by the end of this month.

The license has been granted to Abu Dhabi-based craft beer manufacturer Craft by Side Hustle to sell beer that has been produced on-site. It will be located at The Galleria Al Maryah Island.

This comes after the authorities in Abu Dhabi announced in 2021 that licensed venues in the emirate can apply for permits for fermenting drinks, Bloomberg reported.

Side Hustle plans to offer mixed drinks, specialty coffee, and Southern US-style food inspired by a South Louisiana smokehouse.

You can also enjoy a variety of dishes like Cajun po’boys, jambalaya, shrimp and grits, smoked brisket, and spent grain pretzels with hot butter.

Taking to Instagram, on Monday, December 11, Craft By Side Hustle said, “Our secret is officially out…. Craft by Side Hustle, Abu Dhabi’s first microbrewery is set to open to the public soon!.”

“Craft, our first truly local venture created in partnership with restaurateurs Peter Samaha Nadim Selbak and Adam Davis, is set to take the capital by storm this Dec. Whether you are looking for a fresh pint, a fantastic cocktail or amazing food… Craft is where you’ll want to be,” it added.

Side Hustle Brews & Spirits’ founder and CEO Chad McGehee said, “As founders of a local craft movement, we acknowledge the responsibility presented to us and are both humbled and thrilled to open Abu Dhabi’s first craft microbrewery.

“We commit to delivering innovative and authentic F&B experiences worthy of the UAE’s high standards as we build CRAFT by Side Hustle into a brand the community can be proud to call their own.”