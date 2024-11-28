Sharief Bhai opens first international outlet in Dubai

Sharief Bhai, a renowned Indian Dakhni biryani brand from the house of Curefoods and a winner of multiple awards, recently opened its first international outlet in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This restaurant, located at BurJuman Centre, serves a delectable blend of Dakhni cuisine originating from India’s Deccan region to a wider audience.

The new outlet is offering a 15 percent discount until December 8.

Sharief Bhai, renowned for its handcrafted flavors, offers a menu featuring signature spices-infused biryanis and kebabs that embody the essence of Dakhni cooking.

“Dubai is an incredibly dynamic city with a cosmopolitan food culture, and we are thrilled to introduce the authentic taste of Dakhni cuisine to the UAE,” said Ankit Nagori, founder of Curefoods.

“Sharief Bhai’s expansion to Dubai represents a major step forward in our journey to bring the heart of Indian flavors to the world. We’re excited to see how Dubai’s diverse community embraces our flavors and becomes a part of our story,” he added.

About Sharief Bhai

Sharief Bhai, founded in 2017 by Navaj Sharief in Bengaluru, pays tribute to the traditional culinary practices of the Deccan region.

The brand plans to expand its presence in the next six months, operating over 60 restaurants in southern markets like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mysore.

In addition to Sharief Bhai, Curefoods owns various brands including EatFit, Cakezone, Nomad Pizza, and Frozen Bottle. It has over 450 cloud kitchens and offline outlets in 40 locations across India, serving more than ten cuisines.