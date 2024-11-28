Eid Al Etihad: Dubai reserves 4 public beaches for families

Dubai Municipality has announced that four public beaches in the Emirate will be exclusively reserved for families during the the 53rd National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

Jumeirah Beach 2, Jumeirah Beach 3, Umm Suqeim 1, and Umm Suqeim 2 will provide families with a safe and enjoyable holiday experience from Saturday, November 30 to Tuesday, December 3.

Ibrahim Mohammad Juma, director of the Dubai Municipality’s Public Beaches and Waterways Department, said, “Dedicating public beaches in Dubai to families during the Eid Al Etihad festivities aims to regulate the number of visitors to the beaches, which see a large influx during public holidays and festivals.”

“It also aims to give families the option to experience Dubai’s beaches during their vacation,” he added.

Dubai Municipality has deployed 135 safety and rescue teams and a 60-member field supervisory team to oversee beach operations during holiday periods, closely monitoring with partners.

Employees in the public and private sectors have been granted paid holidays for December 2 and 3.

Eid Al Etihad is held every year on December 2 to commemorate the foundation of the UAE in 1971.