Regular classes will resume on Wednesday, December 4.

Eid Al Etihad: Dubai announces holidays for private schools
Photo: KHDA/X

Dubai: All private schools, universities, and nurseries in Dubai will be closed for two days to celebrate the UAE’s 53rd National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad.

Taking to X, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced that all the educational institutions will be closed on Monday, December 2, and Tuesday, December 3.

Regular classes will resume on Wednesday, December 4.

Earlier, employees in the public and private sectors have been granted paid holidays for December 2 and 3.

This means that students and employees will have a four-day weekend, from Saturday to Tuesday.

Eid Al Etihad is held every year on December 2 to commemorate the foundation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1971.

Every year, the country holds nationwide events to commemorate the occasion, with fireworks, automobile parades, air shows, and the UAE flag flying in most places.

