UAE National Day holidays announced; fireworks, other festivities lined up

As the United Arab Emirates is gearing up for a grand celebration of the 53rd National Day, now referred to as Eid Al Etihad, from November 28 to December 3, 2024, government employees are set to enjoy four-day holidays.

The holiday will span from December 1 to December 4, allowing both public and private sector workers ample time to participate in festivities.

Holidays for UAE National Day

Commemoration Day: Saturday, 30th November

Weekend: Sunday, December 1

National Day Holidays: Monday and Tuesday, December 2, and December 3, respectively (Public holidays).

Return to Work: Wednesday, December 4

This extended break is in alignment with a Cabinet decision that standardized public holidays across both sectors. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) confirmed that employees in the private sector will also receive paid holidays on December 2 and 3, to allow everyone to contribute to the celebrations without being required to work.

For the festivities, the public can look forward to a spectacular lineup of events, including firework shows, and concerts, as well as exclusive hotel offers for residents and tourists. The celebration will present rich cultural events and showbiz activities across the country.

Fireworks locations and timings

The celebrations will feature dazzling fireworks displays at several iconic locations. The notable spots include

December 1: Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR at 8 PM

December 2: Hatta at 8 PM and Dubai Festival City Mall at 9:10 PM

December 3: Al Seef at 9 PM

Additionally, Global Village will have fireworks all three days after 9 pm.

Major landmarks including the Burj Khalifa will be illuminated and provide pyrotechnical shows that will enhance the event’s graphical displays.

Decorations and lighting

Across Dubai, the city will be lit up with vibrant displays reflecting the colours of the UAE flag to symbolise the occasion. Key locations like Clock Tower Roundabout Hatta and Al Khawanee Ajroundabout will be decorated with illuminations and additional lighting facilities.

Twelve structures will be installed at various sites including Dubai World Trade Centre and Global Village.

Music, dance and entertainment

Cultural troupes will perform across the city during the celebration. Entertainment events such as dance troupes, live music, and theatre will occur at places like City Walk. The final shows will be on December 2 and feature Mohamed Al Shehhi, an Emirati singer.

A music band featuring popular Arabic singers will perform at Coca-Cola Arena on November 28.

Cirque Du Liban’s Pluma Circus will perform thrilling stunts at Dubai Festival City Mall from November 28 to 30.

Exclusive hotel offers

Dubai’s hotels are rolling out special promotions for families during the Eid Al Etihad celebrations

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates: Up to 30 percent off stays.

Edge Creekside Hotel: Discount: 25 percent on the total amount of the stay during the long weekend.

Other family-friendly offers include discounts on places such as Motiongate Dubai and Expo City Dubai. Guests can enjoy breathtaking views of the fireworks from the hotel grounds, making it a prime location for celebrating this significant occasion.

Families will be able to enjoy a variety of activities within the festivities planned for the occasion. Events will consist of workshops, exhibitions, and performances that will reveal the Emirati cultural density.

What is Eid Al Etihad?

The UAE National Day has been officially renamed Eid Al Etihad, meaning “Festival of the Union”. This celebration is in honour of the seven emirates that constituted the United Arab Emirates when it was formed on December the 2nd 1971.