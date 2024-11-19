Dubai Airport set for record year with 68.6M passengers; India tops market

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is poised for record-breaking annual traffic following an impressive performance in the first nine months of 2024. By the end of September, DXB had welcomed 68.6 million passengers, reflecting a 6.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

According to reports from Emirates News Agency (WAM), the positive momentum from previous months continued into the third quarter, during which DXB handled approximately 23.7 million passengers, significantly contributing to the overall figures. Additionally, total flight movements increased, with over 327,700 flights recorded this year, representing a 6.4 percent rise compared to the previous year.

During this period, DXB processed 60.1 million bags with an industry-leading accuracy rate of 99.3 percent. Approximately 92 percent of arriving baggage for passengers disembarking was delivered within 45 minutes of the aircraft’s arrival at the gate.

Top market for Dubai Airport

India led as the top destination market with 8.9 million visitors over the past nine months. Saudi Arabia followed in second place, attracting 5.6 million guests, which represents a 15.2 percent increase. The UK recorded 4.6 million visitors, showing a year-on-year growth of 4.7 percent.

Pakistan and the USA contributed 3.4 million and 2.6 million guests, respectively, while Germany welcomed 2.0 million visitors. London remained the most popular city destination, with 2.9 million guests, followed closely by Riyadh, which experienced significant growth with 2.3 million visitors—a 25.8 percent increase. Other notable city destinations included Mumbai, with 1.8 million visitors; Jeddah, with 1.7 million; New Delhi, with 1.6 million; and Istanbul, with 1.3 million.

Dubai Airport expects to welcome 23.2 million guests in the final quarter, a period known for high direct traffic. Expats travelling home for the festive season and visitors arriving to enjoy the UAE’s packed winter calendar drive the traffic. Around 60 percent of Q4 traffic is forecast to be direct, compared to 50 percent in Q3 and 55 percent for the full year.

Dubai Airport retained its title as the world’s busiest international airport for the tenth consecutive year, unveiled by the Airports Council International (ACI) earlier this year.