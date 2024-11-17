Saudi King Salman to host 1,000 Umrah pilgrims from 66 countries

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Sunday, November 17, issued approval to host 1,000 people from 66 countries, in 4 groups in the year 1446 AH to perform Umrah or minor pilgrimage.

The decision comes as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Haj and Umrah, which covers the expenses of selected participants, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The program will host 1,000 prominent Islamic figures, including elites, scholars, sheikhs, and university professors, to perform Umrah and pray in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

In this context, the Minister of Islamic Affairs Abdul Latif Al Sheikh emphasised Saudi Arabia’s exceptional care for Islam and Muslims, highlighting the importance of strengthening brotherhood among Muslims worldwide.

He said that the ministry is dedicated to implementing the royal directive, allowing guests to perform Umrah rituals, visit historical landmarks in Makkah and Madinah, and meet scholars and imams.

Al-Sheikh appreciated the continuous support received by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs’ support in serving Islam, spreading values, and combating extremism, and urges Allah to reward them with King Salman and Crown Prince.

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites in the cities of Makkah and Madinah, Saudi Arabia, which can be conducted at any time of year.